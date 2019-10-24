Spot rubber regains strength

Agri Business

Kottayam | Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

Our Correspondent

Spot rubber regained strength on Thursday. RSS 4 improved to ₹123.50 (123) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹119.50 (119) as reported by the dealers. The market made all round gains on covering purchases following the news on a possible decline in global rubber production. The trend continued to remain partially mixed as latex 60% was quoted unchanged amidst thin volumes

RSS 4 improved at its November futures to ₹123.37 (122.93) and December to ₹124.58 (124.10) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 firmed up at its October futures to ₹97.35 (97.06) while its November futures weakened to ₹99.93 (101.05) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 123.50 (123); RSS-5: 121 (119.50); ISNR 20: 111 (110) and Latex (60% drc): 97 (97).

