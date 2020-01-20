Spot rubber regains strength

Spot rubber regained strength on Monday. RSS 4 improved to ₹138 (137.50) per kg according to traders.. It was quoted steady at ₹138.00 and ₹134 per kg respectively according to the Rubber Board and dealers. The market made all-round gains on enquiries from major consuming industries and the sentiments were ridden by supply concerns, as the commodity is passing through the fag end of its peak production season.

In futures, February contracts slid to ₹141.12 (141.77), March to ₹144.16 (144.69) and April to ₹147.75 (148.15) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February futures was down by 0.51 per cent with a volume of 307 lots and total trade value of 434.08 lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹116.28 (117.51) per kg at Bangkok. January futures declined to ₹109.16 (112.84), February to ₹110.52 (114.27) and March to ₹122.52 (125.38) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 138 (137.50); RSS-5: 134 (133.50; ISNR 20: 120 (119) and Latex (60% drc): 86.50 (86.00).