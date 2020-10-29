Spot rubber remains steady

The world’s fastest car @ 533kmph!
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Spot rubber was steady on Thursday. RSS4 finished flat at ₹160.00/kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted unchanged at ₹156.00/kg by dealers.
The market was in a holiday mood on account of ‘Prophet’s Birthday’ but lost its direction possibly following a weak closing in global trendsetters.
As per reports, the volume of import of NR was up 5.8 per cent year-on-year in China during the first eight months of 2020 (Jan-Aug) as rubber-based manufacturing in the country restored momentum ridden by policy-led economic recovery and the turnaround in the domestic auto sales.
China has scaled up its anticipated volume of import during 2020 to 5.137 million tonnes from 4.946 million tonnes reported a couple of months ago. The revised outlook shows that China is anticipated to import 1.6 per cent more volume of NR in 2020 compared to the volume imported in the previous year.
Natural rubber futures closed weak in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). The near month November delivery was down by 230 Yuan (₹2,548.36) to close at 14,615 yuan (₹161,931.50) a tonne. RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹199.69 (201.56) per kg at Bangkok.
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:160.00 (160.00); RSS5: 156.00 (156.00); ISNR20: 130.00 (130.00) and Latex (60% drc): 113.00 (113.00).
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...