Spot rubber rules flat

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on September 29, 2020 Published on September 29, 2020

Spot rubber finished flat on Tuesday. The market opened steady and the sentiments continued to remain neutral, possibly tracking the overall weakness in global indices.

RSS4 was quoted unchanged at ₹133.50 a kg by traders, while it improved to ₹134.00 a kg according to the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹130.00 (₹129.50) a kg as per dealers.

Natural rubber futures closed lower in day-time trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. The near month October delivery was down by 60 yuan (₹649.59) to close at 11,875 yuan (₹1,28,563.99) a tonne.

RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹146.97 (₹147.58) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹102.93 (₹103.52) and Latex 60 per cent to ₹89.16 (₹89.40) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4: ₹133.50 (₹133.50); RSS5: ₹129.50 (₹129.50); ISNR20: ₹109.00 (₹109.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): ₹77.00 (₹77.00).

