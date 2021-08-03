Spot rubber tops ₹170 per kg

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Spot rubber reached further highs on Tuesday. RSS-4 concluded at ₹173 (172) per kg after hitting an intra-day high of ₹173.50 a kg, according to traders. The grade improved to ₹172 (171.50) and ₹167 (166.50) per kg, respectively, as reported by the Rubber Board and dealers.
A leading tyre-maker bought sheet rubber at the quoted levels during early trading hours, sources said.
According to reports, the RSS market in Kottayam is ruling almost 25-30 per cent above the Bangkok prices mainly due to a couple of favourable factors. The lifting of lockdown restrictions in most States and the restoration of manufacturing activities and businesses have initiated a rebound in domestic demand. On the other hand, the domestic supply is constrained by the annual South-West monsoon in the traditional rubber growing regions of Kerala which represents 75 per cent of the country’s total rubber output.
The most active August delivery was up 0.42 per cent from Monday’s settlement price to close at ₹174.99 per kg with a volume of 33 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS-3 (spot) dropped to ₹135.67 (136.14) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹125.71 (125.71) and Latex to ₹90.44 (90.19) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 0.41 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,325 Yuan (₹153,084.34) a tonne with a volume of 289,441 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The forward January 2022 delivery lost 0.23 per cent from last day’s settlement price to close at ¥215.5 (₹146.57) per kg with a volume of 106 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) RSS-4:173 (172); RSS-5: 170 (169.50); ISNR20: 158.50 (158) and Latex (60% drc): 128 (127.50).
Growers may contact Rubber Board Call Centre to know about the circular leaf spot disease of rubber and its control measures. Shaji Philip, Principal Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India, will answer the questions in this regard on August 5 (Thursday) from 10 am to 1 pm. The call centre number is 0481-2576622.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...