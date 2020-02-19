Spot rubber trades flat

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Spot rubber continued to remain subdued on Wednesday. RSS 4 declined further to ₹136.00 (136.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade slid to ₹132.00 (132.50) a kg, according to the dealers.
Most traders were hesitant to enlarge their commitments following a weak closing on TOCOM futures. The trend was mixed as RSS 5, ISNR 20 and Latex finished flat in an almost inactive trading session.
In futures, the March contracts dropped to ₹135.93 (137.15), April fell to ₹138.92 (140.02) and May to ₹142.23 (143.98) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month March contracts were down by 0.89 per cent with a volume of 289 lots and total trade value of 393.89 lakhs.
"We continue to maintain a bearish bias on prices. On the upside, a break above the resistance 13,700 could reverse the current short term trend and push prices to higher levels" said Akshay Agarwal, MD, Acumen Capital.
RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹112.52 (112.52) per kg at Bangkok. The February futures weakened to ₹105.04 (107.31), March to ₹118.05 (118.58) and April ₹120.31 (121.12) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
|RSS-4
|136.00 (136.50)
|RSS-5
|131.50 (131.50)
|ISNR 20
|119.00 (119.00)
|Latex (60% drc)
|86.00 (86.00)
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512261240 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...