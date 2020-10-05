Spot rubber unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Monday. Stringent restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued to cast shadows over the market though it managed to sustain at the prevailing levels on an acute shortage of the raw material. The commodity opened marginally higher but ran out of steam later due to the absence of quantity buyers, possibly following another weak closing in Bangkok spot.

RSS4 finished flat at ₹133.00 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade closed steady at ₹129.00 per kg as quoted by the Dealers. The volumes were low.

RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹142.98 (₹144.72) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹100.76 (₹100.44) and latex 60 per cent to ₹89.54 (₹88.94) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4: ₹133.00 (₹133.50); RSS5: ₹128.00 (₹128.00); ISNR20: ₹109.00 (₹109.00) and latex (60 per cent drc): ₹78.00 (₹78.00).