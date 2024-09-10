Sprayking Limited, formerly known as Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited, announced today the purchase of advanced finishing machinery from China valued at ₹21.69 million.
The brass components and parts manufacturer anticipates the delivery and installation of the machinery within 60 days.
The shares of Sprayking were trading at ₹17.25 up by ₹0.29 or 1.71 per cent on the BSE today at 10.10 am.
This investment aims to enhance the precision and efficiency of Sprayking’s finishing processes, aligning with its focus on innovation and quality. The machinery has been fully paid for in advance, demonstrating the company’s commitment to technological upgrades.
Hitesh Dudhagara, Managing Director of Sprayking, stated that the new equipment would streamline processes and help deliver products with greater precision and speed.
The announcement follows recent expansions by Sprayking, including the acquisition of a new 3,000 square meter manufacturing facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and the purchase of a majority stake in Narmada Brass Industries. These moves are part of Sprayking’s strategy to strengthen its market position and meet growing domestic and international demand.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.