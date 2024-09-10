Sprayking Limited, formerly known as Sprayking Agro Equipment Limited, announced today the purchase of advanced finishing machinery from China valued at ₹21.69 million.

The brass components and parts manufacturer anticipates the delivery and installation of the machinery within 60 days.

The shares of Sprayking were trading at ₹17.25 up by ₹0.29 or 1.71 per cent on the BSE today at 10.10 am.

This investment aims to enhance the precision and efficiency of Sprayking’s finishing processes, aligning with its focus on innovation and quality. The machinery has been fully paid for in advance, demonstrating the company’s commitment to technological upgrades.

Hitesh Dudhagara, Managing Director of Sprayking, stated that the new equipment would streamline processes and help deliver products with greater precision and speed.

The announcement follows recent expansions by Sprayking, including the acquisition of a new 3,000 square meter manufacturing facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and the purchase of a majority stake in Narmada Brass Industries. These moves are part of Sprayking’s strategy to strengthen its market position and meet growing domestic and international demand.