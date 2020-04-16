Spurred by handsome wheat yield, rabi output to be close to 150 million tonnes

And they all fell down...
India would produce close to a record 150 million tonnes (MT) of food grains during the current rabi season, according to latest estimates released by the Agriculture Ministry on Thursday.
The gross food grain output during the last rabi season was around 139 MT.
This may help India to have a total food grain harvest of 291.95 MT during 2019-20, according to data presented at the National Kharif Conference, convened by the Ministry in New Delhi with State Agriculture Ministers and officials participating remotely through video conferencing.
The slated bumper rabi harvest is on account of the best-ever wheat output, which would cross 106 MT as against a little over 99 MT in the previous season.
The rabi prospects this year looked up mainly because of the excess monsoon rainfall the country received last year, leading to full-to-brim reservoirs in most parts of the country.
Almost all major rabi crops this season did better than last year. While the winter rice production is expected to be 15.53 MT as against 13.63 MT in the previous season, oilseeds output would go up to 10.75 MT as compared to 10.25 MT in the same season last year.
The 2020 rabi production of pulses is estimated to be 15.11 MT as compared to 15.02 MT in the last season. The output of maize in the current rabi season is slated to be 8.22 MT (7.58 MT in 2019 season), sorghum 2.66 MT (1.84 MT), and that of barley 1.88 MT, a little less than previous season's 1.92 MT.
