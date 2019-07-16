Stage set for monsoon revival over Central India, adjoining peninsula

The land-based monsoon trough has retreated from the Himalayan foothills and settled back into its original alignment from North-West Rajasthan to North-East Bay of Bengal this (Tuesday) morning.

This sets the ground for revival of the monsoon over Central India and adjoining peninsula after lapsing into a weak phase over the past week with rains migrating to North and North-East India.

Northern limit lags

The trough, which lets in monsoon easterlies from the Bay, now runs from Northwest Rajasthan to the North-East Bay across Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and the plains of Bengal.

The northern limit of the monsoon, which should ideally have crossed the border into Pakistan, is lagging at least by 15 days and runs from Barmer to Jodhpur, Churu (Rajasthan) and Ferozepur (Punjab).

The impending revival phase of the monsoon should expectedly push the northern limit into West Rajasthan, the north-western-most outpost of the country, and help complete its initial run over the entire landscape.

A cyclonic circulation each lies over East-Central Bay off Myanmar and East-Central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast to preside over the spell over East and Central India as well as the South Peninsula.

The weak offshore trough along the West Coast, the other monsoon-friendly feature, has expanded its alignment from the Goa coast to Kerala coast (until yesterday from Karnataka coast to Kerala coast).

Bay getting `busy’

Like the land-based monsoon trough across North-West to Central to East India, the offshore trough too plays an important role in enabling ideal monsoon conditions over the South and adjoining Peninsular India.

The strength of these troughs mirrors the health and well-being of the monsoon system as a whole, with suitably placed circulations in the respective seas supplying moisture and setting up rain-bearing clouds.

According to the Climate Prediction Centre of the US National Weather Service, the Bay would be kept busy for the rest of July with a series of such circulations taking shape one after the other.

India Met Department (IMD) too tends to agree with this outlook and its wind-field projections favour the movement of productive circulations over the eastern parts of Central India at least until July 26.

Meanwhile, as for the rest of today (Tuesday), the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka.

It will be heavy over Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, the North-Eastern States, Uttar Pradesh, hills of Bengal, Sikkim, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Heavy rain forecast

IMD forecasts available for tomorrow (Wednesday) and the day after (Thursday) are as follows:

Wednesday: Heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, Kerala, and Coastal Karnataka and heavy over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Thursday: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with heavy falls at isolated places over Kerala; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka; heavy over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

'Rough' to 'very rough' sea conditions (with wind speed up to 50 km/hr and waves rising up to 20 ft in height) may prevail over South-West and West-Central Arabian Sea (around Maldives-Lakshadweep) on these days.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.