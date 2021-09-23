Stakeholders expect soyabean output to be up by 1-million tonne

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Stakeholders in the oilseed sector are expecting the production of soyabean at 10 million tonnes (mt) during the kharif season.
Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘Domestic kharif oilseed crops situation’, organised by Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India in Goa on Thursday, Atul Chaturvedi, SEA President, said the soyabean production is likely to go up by one mt during this season.
Govindbhai G Patel, Managing Partner of the Rajkot-based Dipak Enterprise, said the production of soyabean is estimated at 10 mt during the season against 8.9 mt in the previous season. The area under the crop has remained almost at 121 lakh hectares, he said.
Of the three major soyabean producing States, Maharashtra is likely to lead in its production. While some regions in Madhya Pradesh received excess rainfall, some others received deficit rainfall. He said the overall situation of the crop in Madhya Pradesh will be average. Because of less rain in Rajasthan, the crop is likely to comparatively less, he said.
Hemant Bansal of Ruchi Soya, estimated the soyabean production at 10.5-11 mt during the season.
However, Ali Muhammad Lakdawala, Procurement Manager of ITC Ltd, said there is a need to focus on the weather conditions during September and October. Any excess rainfall during these months will make an impact on production, he said.
Agreeing with the role of weather on the production prospects, Vidya Bhushan, Head, Edible Oils of Bunge India Ltd, Mumbai, said that the quality of oil will be poor if the quality of soyabean seed is affected due to the bad weather conditions.
Balram Yadav, Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet Ltd, made a special presentation on ‘National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm’.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
When businesses are pressured, this book guides one to harness resources better to grow profitably
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...