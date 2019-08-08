Stock limit, movement restrictions removed for contract farming

The provisions that deal with licensing, stock limits and movement of foodstuff contained in the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 will not be applicable to persons and firms getting into contract farming agreement with farmers, a gazette notification has said.

The notification issued on Tuesday said the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs Order, 2016 of the Essential Commodities Act is amended in favour of contract farming purchasers.

Subsequently a new sub-clause is inserted, which read: “The provisions relating to stock limit under any order made under the Act shall not apply to a contract farming purchaser of any agricultural produce registered under any State Act made in this behalf, subject to the overall ceiling of registered quantity specified thereunder.”

It may be recalled that the Model Contract Farming Act passed in 2018 had promised to remove the restrictions on licensing, stock limits and movement of specific food products for those engaged in contract farming.