Storage Control Order impeding smooth supply chain of edible oils: SEA

The Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) of India has said the Storage Control Order of the government is not serving the purpose of checking the price of edible oil, but it is creating problems in maintaining a smooth supply chain.

In his monthly letter to the members, Atul Chaturvedi, President of SEA of India, said the retailers can stock 30 quintals and wholesalers 500 quintals of edible oil under the order.

Anomalous situation

Stating that the volumes of both retailers and wholesalers in large metros and semi-metros cannot be compared with small cities and sparsely populated areas, he said, the order has created an anomalous situation.

These days movements from factories to consuming centres are normally in large trucks and tankers of around 30-40 tonne capacity, he said. “We have suggested to the government to kindly revisit the norms of storage for wholesalers and retailers and fix a limit of 15 days of storage based on average sale of retailer or wholesaler for the last six months sales based on GST returns filed by them,” he added.

Storage limit on edible oils not only impedes the smooth supply chain but also leads to artificial shortage of local oils such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, cotton and ricebran in the medium to long run. Further, it is not possible to distinguish between the imported oil and the domestic one, in case of oils like soya oil. This has the potential of causing undue harassment to stockists by overzealous inspectors. Retailers and large super markets are fearing government action and not keeping enough stock which distorts the supply chain leading to higher prices, he said.

“We have requested the government to review the need for implementation of Storage Control Order on oils and oilseeds,” Chaturvedi said.

Duty difference

Referring to the duty structure on crude palm oil (CPO) and RBD palmolein, he said, the duty difference between CPO and refined palmolein/palm oil needs to be increased from the current 7.5 per cent to at least 15 per cent.

Stating that the low duty difference is a boon for Indonesian refiners, he said the moment duty difference in India is increased, the selling prices of RBD palmolein by Indonesian refiners will come down to that extent because they need this Indian volume.

Indonesia and Malaysia have imposed a very high export tax/levy on CPO (raw material) and a very low one on RBD Palmolein. As on date Indonesia, which is a major supplier of palm oil, has imposed export tax and levy of $575 a tonne on CPO, $408 a tonne on RBD palmolein, and $386 a tonne for refined palm oil, he said. This has made RBD palmolein cheaper than CPO.

In simpler terms these countries are incentivising exports of finished product (refined palmolein) at the cost of raw material (CPO).

Mentioning that refined palmolein is replacing CPO in India, he said refined palm oil/palmolein export to India has increased and touched over 30 per cent of total palm imports. This has reduced the capacity utilisation of Indian refiners, apart from huge disparity in processing. “Our palm refining industry would be reduced to being mere ‘packers’, seriously compromising heavy investments made in industry. We feel this situation needs to be corrected before investments turn sour and add to the NPAs of lenders,” Chaturvedi said.

SEA has strongly represented to the government to consider to raising duty difference to 15 per cent from the present level of 7.5 per cent, he said, adding, this will enable the domestic refining industry to have a level-playing field and in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make In India’.

Withdrawal of assistance

He said Union Ministry of Commerce’s March 25 notification for closing the ‘Transport and Market Assistance for Specified Agriculture Products Scheme’ and withdrawing the earlier notification dated September 9, has caused a lot of confusion in the industry about the date from which this scheme is withdrawn, and the period for which the scheme is valid.

“Our members have brought to our notice that the DGFT portal is inoperative for the purpose of entering the data under this scheme, and therefore have not been able to file their claims for assistance. Many of our members have exported ricebran extraction and other oilmeals taking into consideration the amount of assistance offered by the government under this scheme,” he said, adding they fear not being able to claim the benefit under the scheme running into huge losses, or be deprived of the assistance due to withdrawal of the notification.