The water level in the 150 major Indian reservoirs dropped for the ninth consecutive week on Thursday with the storage slipping to 64 per cent or 115.172 billion cubic metres (BCM) of the 178.784 BCM capacity.

The drop comes despite Cyclone Michaung dumping rains in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh earlier this week. The storage position is lower than last year and the last 10 years average.

299 districts rain deficient

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at least 24 of the 36 meteorological subdivisions received excess rainfall during the week ended December 7. During the post-monsoon season from October 1, 13 per cent (93) of the 713 districts — from where IMD received data — are largely rain deficient.

Another 29 per cent (206) of these districts have received deficient rainfall during the period. The situation is better than a couple of weeks ago, when over 60 per cent of the districts- from where IMD got data — received no or largely deficient or deficient rains.

According to the Weekly bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission on the status of the 150 major reservoirs, the level in 12 States is lower than the normal storage level against 11 last week.

Telangana, an exception

In South India, barring Telangana, the storage in the rest of the States is lower than normal. While the level in Kerala improved, it dropped in Telangana. In Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the storage continued to be the same but below normal.

Overall, of the 42 reservoirs in the region, the level in 17 was below 40 per cent of their capacity (against 13 last week) as of Thursday. This week, the storage dropped to 22.587 BCM or 42 per cent of the 53.334 BCM capacity — down one percentage point from a week ago.

Of the four States comprising the central region, two — Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — were 31 per cent and 19 per cent below normal, respectively. The situation improved in Uttar Pradesh by one percentage point and got worse in Chhattisgarh by a similar margin.

The situation improved Madhya Pradesh to six per cent above normal from 2 per cent a week ago and remained 8 per cent above normal in Uttarakhand. Among the 26 reservoirs with a capacity of 48.227 BCM, the level was 35.615 BCM or 73.8 per cent compared with 74 per cent a week ago. In eight reservoirs, the storage was 40 per cent of their capacity.

Gujarat comfortable

Among the western region States, the level in Maharashtra improved to 9 per cent below normal from 10 per cent a week ago as well as in Gujarat, where it was up at 37 per cent above normal from 35 per cent.

Of the 49 reservoirs, the storage was 29.042 BCM or 78 per cent of capacity against 80 per cent a week ago. The level in two was 40 per cent of their capacity.

In the eastern region, the level in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal was unchanged. It improved in Odisha and Tripura, but dropped in Nagaland compared with last week.

Of the 23 reservoirs in the region, the storage was 14.512 BCM or 71 per cent of the capacity - the same as last week.

Level may rise?

In the northern region, the level increased in Punjab but dropped in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The level in the 10 reservoirs of the region was 13.416 BCM or 68 per cent of the 19.663 BCM capacity.

With the North-East monsoon gathering momentum with Cyclone Michaung making a landfall near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh this week and another spell of rainfall expected from Friday, the storage will likely witness some improvement. The rains are expected to help rabi sowing as it will help in improving soil moisture.