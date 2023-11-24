The storage in India’s 150 major reservoirs dropped further this week with the water level in at least 26 of them dipping below 40 per cent as rain continued to be deficient during the current north-east monsoon season.

According to the weekly bulletin of the Central Water Commission (CWC), the level declined to 120.272 billion cubic metres (BCM) or 67 per cent of the 178.784 BCM. It is lower than last year and the last 10 years’ average.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) show that 60 per cent of the country has received either large deficient (32 per cent) or deficient (22 per cent) or no rainfall (6 per cent) at all since October 1, the post- or the north-east monsoon season.

27% deficient rainfall

The IMD said the country received 27 per cent deficient rainfall over the period with the southern peninsula — which depends on the north-east monsoon — being 32 per cent deficient and central India receiving 62 per cent lower than normal precipitation.

The weekly bulletin had one positive development with the number of States where the storage came down to 11 this week from 13 last week. Punjab and Tripura are the two States where the situation improved.

Though rains over the past few weeks have improved soil moisture, rabi sowing could be in trouble, particularly in the South , if the storage level falls further. For example, Karnataka accords priority to drinking water over agriculture.

4 States face grim situation

Among the States, the situation is grim in Andhra Pradesh, (52 per cent below normal storage), Tamil Nadu (40 per cent), Karnataka (38 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (33 per cent).

During the current sowing season, the overall acreage is down. The area under pulses, oilseeds, wheat and rice is trailing from the year-ago level.

Per the weekly bulletin, the level in the northern region dropped to 14.119 BCM or 72 per cent of the storage capacity of 19.663 BCM. Last week, it was 74 per cent of the capacity.

Of the 10 reservoirs in the region, none is below 40 per cent of the capacity, though this week the level in one dropped to below 70 per cent.

In the eastern region, the storage increased to 14.625 BCM or 72 per cent of the capacity against 71.8 per cent last week. Of the 23 reservoirs, the level in one continued to be below 40 per cent. However, the situation in one dropped to below 50 per cent this week.

Low depression hope

In the western region, the level slipped to 30.235 BCM or 81 per cent of the capacity compared with 84 per cent a week ago. Of the 49 reservoirs in the region, three are below 40 per cent of the normal storage compared to one last week.

The storage of six dropped below 80 per cent this week with the situation in Maharashtra storages slipping to nine per cent below normal from six per cent.

In the central region, the level dropped to 38.099 BCM or 79 per cent of the capacity against 80 per cent a week ago. Among the 26 reservoirs, nine have levels below 40 per cent of normal against eight a week ago.

Among the States in the region, the level, apart from Uttar Pradesh, was 15 per cent below normal — the same as last week, while in Uttarakhand dropped to 7 per cent above normal from 9 per cent a week ago.

In the southern region, the status slipped to 23.194 BCM or 43 per cent of the capacity compared with 44 per cent a week ago. Among the 42 reservoirs in the peninsula, 13 have levels below 40 per cent of capacity — the same as last week.

Though a low depression developed into a cyclone, it had little impact on the eastern coast. Hopes now hinge on a new low depression likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal on Monday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit