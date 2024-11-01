The storage in India’s 155 major reservoirs remained unchanged for the fourth week in a row at 87 per cent of the capacity with 90 of them filled over 90 per cent.

Data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) showed that the storage in major reservoirs this week was 156.863 billion cubic metres (BCM) of the 180.852 BCM capacity. In terms of actual storage, it is a tad lower than 157.490 BCM last week.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), data received from 723 districts during October 1-31 show that 60 per cent of the country has received deficient rainfall. With the storage level in reservoirs better than last year, the prospects look good for the rabi season particularly with recent rains in the growing regions leaving good soil moisture.

Highest storage

CWC’s weekly bulletin on live storage status of major reservoirs showed that Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Nagaland had lower-than-normal storage. Bengal has the highest above-normal storage. The storage this year is higher than last year and the last 10 year’s level (normal).

In the 11 reservoirs of the northern region, the level was 63 per cent of the 19.836 BCM capacity at 12.576 BCM. The situation improved a tad in Himachal Pradesh, while in Punjab the deficiency declined to 54 per cent below normal compared with 60 per cent a week ago. Rajasthan had 15 per cent above normal storage.

In the eastern region’s 25 reservoirs, the storage was 76.45 per cent of the 20.798 BCM at 15.900 BCM. While Odisha had 3 per cent below normal storage, West Bengal had 44 per cent above normal storage. Tripura (22 per cent above normal) and Bihar (3 per cent) had better storage.

The western region boasted the best storage with the level being 96 per cent of the capacity. The storage in the region’s 50 reservoirs was 36.019 BCM against the 37.357 BCM capacity. Gujarat storage was filled to 95 per cent, those in Maharashtra to 98 per cent and Goa’s sole reservoir was full.

Cyclonic storm

In the central region’s 26 reservoirs, the level was 89 per cent or 42.980 BCM of the 48.227 BCM capacity. Storages in Madhya Pradesh were filled to 96 per cent of their capacity, while those in Uttarakhand were filled up to 92 per cent. The level in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was 70 per cent.

The 43 reservoirs of the southern region were filled to 90 per cent of the 54.634 BCM capacity at 49.338 BCM. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the beneficiaries of the current spell of rain from Cyclone Dana, had above-normal storage of 41 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively. Telangana’s reservoirs were filled to 99 per cent, followed by Karnataka at 94 per cent. Andhra’s level was 76 per cent and that of Tamil Nadu’s 83 per cent. Kerala’s level was 74, the lowest in the region.

A cyclonic storm over the Gulf of Mannar will likely lead to more rainfall in peninsular India and further improve the storage in the southern region.