The water level in 155 major reservoirs in the country remained unchanged for the third consecutive week at 87 per cent of the capacity with over half of the country receiving deficient rainfall since October 1.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the storage in the major reservoirs this week was 157.490 billion cubic metres (BCM) out of the 180.852 BCM capacity. While the storage in the northern and eastern regions dropped, it improved in the southern region. It remained unchanged in central and western regions.

CWC weekly storage data of the major reservoirs showed that the level in some States – Punjab (-60 per cent), Himachal, Nagaland, Bihar and Kerala — was below normal. However, the overall storage is higher than last year and the past decade (normal level).

Good for rabi crops

With the rabi sowing season on, the higher storage level will likely encourage farmers to go for higher acreage. Besides, better soil moisture will also aid higher planting of the crops.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), data from 722 districts showed that 63 per cent of them had received deficient or no rainfall between October 1 and 24.

In the northern region’s 11 reservoirs, the level was 64 per cent of the 19.836 BCM capacity at 12.766 BCM. Despite storage being lower than last year and normal, five of the reservoirs are full. In the 25 reservoirs of the eastern region, the storage was 16.103 BCM or 77 per cent of the 20.798 BCM capacity. Four of them are full and the level in eight others is above 80 per cent of the capacity.

The level in the 50 reservoirs of the western region was 97 per cent of the 37.357 BCM capacity at 36.181 BCM. Over 50 per cent (29) of the 53 reservoirs that are full in the country are from the region. There is no reservoir that has storage below 40 per cent of the capacity, data showed.

Cyclone Dana impact

Of the 26 reservoirs in the central region with a capacity of 48.227 BCM, the storage was 90 per cent at 43.328 BCM. Four of them are full, while the level in another 12 is above 80 per cent of the capacity.

Eleven of the 43 reservoirs in the southern region are full. The storage in the region this week was 90 per cent (88 per cent last week) of the 54.634 BCM capacity at 49.112 BCM. The level in 18 others is above 80 per cent.

The storage will likely improve next week with Cyclone Dana expected to bring more water in the catchment areas of Andhra, Odisha and Bengal.