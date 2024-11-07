The storage in India’s 155 major reservoirs declined by one percentage point this week, though the number of States having below normal storage declined to three from four last week.

Data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) showed that the storage in major reservoirs this week was 86 per cent or 154.981 billion cubic metres (BCM) of the 180.852 BCM capacity. Last week, the level — unchanged for four weeks — was 156.863 billion or 87 per cent.

61 per cent of India rainfall deficit

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), data received from 723 districts during October 1-November 7 show that 61 per cent (60 per cent last week) of the country received deficient rainfall. However, prospects look good for the rabi season with better storage in reservoirs. Recent rains in the growing regions have left good soil moisture as well.

CWC’s weekly bulletin on live storage status of major reservoirs showed that Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland had lower-than-normal storage. Odisha’s level returned to normal, while Telangana and Andhra Pradesh boasted the highest above-normal storage. The storage this year is higher than last year and the last 10 year’s level (normal).

In the 11 reservoirs of the northern region, the level was 62 per cent of the 19.836 BCM capacity at 12.356 BCM. The situation improved a tad in Himachal Pradesh, while in Punjab the deficiency declined to 53 per cent below normal compared with 54 per cent a week ago. Rajasthan’s storage was 17 per cent above normal.

In the eastern region’s 25 reservoirs, the storage was down to 75 per cent (76.45 per cent a week ago)of the 20.798 BCM at 15.602 BCM. West Bengal had 38 per cent above normal storage. Tripura (22 per cent above normal) and Bihar (7 per cent) had better storage.

The western region boasted the best storage with the level continuing unchanged at 96 per cent of the capacity. The storage in the region’s 50 reservoirs was 35.999 BCM against the 37.357 BCM capacity. Gujarat storage was 33 per cent above normal, while the level in Maharashtra was 16 per cent above normal. In Goa, it was normal.

AP & Telangana situation

In the 26 reservoirs of the central region, the level was down a tad to 88 per cent (89 per cent) or 42.980 BCM of the 48.227 BCM capacity. The storages in Madhya Pradesh was 12 per cent above normal, while it was 27 per cent above normal in Uttar Pradesh. Levels in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh were also above normal.

In the southern region, the 43 reservoirs were filled to 89 per cent (90 per cent) of the 54.634 BCM capacity at 48.663 BCM. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, beneficiaries of rainfall from Cyclone Dana, had 40 per cent above normal levels each. The storage in Tamil Nadu was 31 per cent and in Kerala 2 per cent higher than normal.

Peninsular India may continue to gain this week with the IMD forecasting heavy rain over Tamil Nadu and Kerala.