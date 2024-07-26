String Bio, a biotech company, has announced the self-determined Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status of its microbial protein – PRO-DG - for use in crustacean feed in the US.

A media statement said this achievement was affirmed by an independent panel of experts who rigorously evaluated the body of published data supporting the safety of PRO-DG for its intended use.

Governed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the GRAS status sets a high standard for ingredients to be approved for use in both feed and food. The statement said String Bio’s PRO-DG contains approximately 70 per cent protein derived from methanotrophic bacteria, manufactured through the company’s patented String Integrated Methane Platform.

Enabling commercialisation

Achieving GRAS status distinguishes String Bio from other players in the alternative protein industry. This milestone, which took over two years of comprehensive scientific documentation and safety studies, validates the company’s commitment to science-based innovation, it said.

Quoting Ezhil Subbian, CEO, String Bio, the statement said the FDA-regulated GRAS status will enable the commercialisation of PRO-DG in the US, opening new markets and opportunities for growth. Many countries look to GRAS status as a strong indication that a feed ingredient has been rigorously tested to meet the highest standard. GRAS status of PRO-DG is an important milestone in String’s journey and will boost String Bio’s market presence in the feed sector, Subbian said.

