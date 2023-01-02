India’s coffee exports for the 2022 calendar year topped the 4-lakh-tonne mark on demand for instant coffees from Russia and Turkey touching a new high of $1.11 billion.

In dollar value, shipments registered an 18 per cent growth over the previous year’s $945 million, while in rupee terms exports were up 26 per cent at ₹8,762 crore (₹6,984 crore in 2021). The per unit value realisation rose to ₹2,18,923.82 per tonne during the calendar year, an increase of 23 per cent over the previous year’s ₹1,77,406.89.

Overall shipments at 4 lakh tonnes was up over 2 per cent on the previous year’s 3.93 lakh tonnes, based on the permits issued by the state-run Coffee Board. Instant coffee shipments registered 10 per cent growth at over 1.34 lakh tonnes, over 1.21 lakh tonnes during the same period last year. This included higher re-exports of over 99,513 tonnes (91,960 tonnes). India imports lower grades coffee from countries such as Vietnam and re-exports them after conversion into value-added instant coffees.

“The year 2022 has been very good for the Indian coffee growers and exporters as our exports hit a new record both in value and volume terms. The supply chain disruption in Brazil and the post-Covid rebound in consumption triggered demand for the Indian coffees. Also, the handholding assistance provided by the Coffee Board to exporters and buyers contributed to the record shipments,” said KG Jagadeesha, CEO and Secretary, Coffee Board.

Shipments of green coffees, mainly arabicas registered a slight decline, while robustas were up marginally. Arabica parchment exports were down at 35,624 tonnes (37,802 tonnes). Similarly, the arabica cherry shipments were down at 8,918 tonnes (12,253 tonnes). The robusta parchment exports were up at 29,757 tonnes (28,842 tonnes), while robusta cherry were up at 1.91 lakh tonnes (1.91 lakh tonnes). The roasted seed exports also up marginally at 121.22 tonnes (85.36 tonnes), while the roast and ground coffee shipments were higher marginally at 288 tonnes (270 tonnes).

Italy ahead

Italy continued to be the largest buyer of Indian coffees, although volumes declined by about 14 per cent over the previous year. During 2022, Italy bought 61,717 tonnes as compared to 71,513 tonnes in 2021. Germany, the second largest buyer stepped up purchases that increased to 43,822 tonnes (34,204 tonnes in 2021). The Russian Federation, displaced Belgium to be the third largest buyer of Indian coffees during 2022. Russia bought 34,102 tonnes of Indian coffees, largely the instant coffees over previous year’s 27,288 tonnes.

During 2022, CCL Products India Ltd continued to be the largest exporter shipping about 40,549 tonnes (39,992 tonnes in 2021). Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd and Sucden India Pvt Ltd have displaced Allanasons Pvt Ltd and NKG India Coffee Pvt Ltd to emerge as the second and third largest coffee exporters respectively. Vidya Herbs, which has registered a sharp increase in shipments, exported 29,712 tonnes (16,822 tonnes in 2021), while Sucden Coffee India Pvt Ltd exported 29,363 tonnes (25,934 tonnes).

