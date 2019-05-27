Agri Business

‘Strong El Nino unlikely this year’

Reuters Geneva | Updated on May 27, 2019 Published on May 27, 2019

There is a 60-65 percent chance of El Nino weather conditions emerging between June and August, but a strong El Nino looks unlikely, the UN World Meteorological Organization said on Monday, citing its latest assessment of global data. El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures associated with crop damage, fires and flash floods. The WMO said there was a 50 per cent chance of El Nino conditions from September.

