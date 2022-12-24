Strong local demand in the absence of next week’s sale due to Christmas holidays and lower arrivals lifted CTC dust prices in Kochi auctions.

The market was dearer by ₹2 to ₹4 in sale 51, witnessing a strong demand with 97 per cent of the offered quantity of 8,01,806 kg sold. The rise in price was more for powdery varieties compared to grainier ones, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said. Blenders were active in the market, while Supplyco lent only fair support along with upcountry buyers. All blenders together absorbed 65 per cent of the total quantity sold.

Traders pointed out that an additional demand for tea from Sabarimala pilgrims, an annual phenomenon like Onam season, also contributed to generate demand and price hike.

Orthodox dust market also witnessed a good demand with 82 per cent of the offered quantities of 6500 kg sold. Exporters and upcountry buyers absorbed a small quantity.

However, a subdued demand prevailing in the overseas market on account of the winter season and Christmas holidays impacted leaf sales in the auction, witnessing a declining price trend. This is evident from the sold quantity in orthodox leaves as only 63 per cent of the 3,72,863 kg offered quantity was traded. The average price realization was down by ₹7 at ₹155 against ₹162 in the previous week.

At the same time, CTC leaf witnessed a strong demand with 100 per cent of the offered quantity of 47,500 kg sold due to active participation of blenders. Upcountry demand was selective and subdued.