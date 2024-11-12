A subdued demand from blenders has hit tea prices in Coonoor auctions, witnessing a lower sales percentage both in leaf and dust grades.

According to traders, less than 50 per cent of the offered quantities were sold in sale 45, witnessing a sluggish buying post-Diwali.

The sales percentage in leaf was only 47 per cent out of the offered quantity of 25,83,350 kg, while in dust, it was 53 per cent out of the offered quantity of 6,14,625 kg.

Traders also pointed out that crops tended to be lower due to adverse climatic conditions in growing regions with rains and low temperature in the night. There is a scope for a market revival the coming days, they said.

Global Tea Auctioneer said that high-priced and better liquoring sorts were generally lower by ₹5-6 a kg and more at times with some withdrawals, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹3-4. The better medium sorts were easier by ₹5-6 with fair amount of teas were out listed.

The mediums and plainer sorts bolder grades had very less demand and sold easier by ₹6-7 a kg. Generally, minimal demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sale.

The primary whole leaf grades had fair demand and sold dearer by ₹5-6 and more at times in line with quality. The primary brokens were lower by ₹4-5 a kg.

The better medium sorts had less demand and sold easier by ₹5-6 and more with fair withdrawals due to lack of bids. Generally, less demand was noticed in the overall CTC dust sale.

The primary orthodox dust grades were lower by ₹5-6 and more at times.

