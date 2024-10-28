Subdued demand from blenders and upcountry buyers led to declining sales at the Coonoor Tea auction with prices of several varieties ruling lower. In the sale 43, out of the offered quantity of 21,85,036 kg, only 69 per cent was sold. In dust varieties, only 66 per cent sales occurred, Global Tea Auctioneers said.

Traders pointed out that there was less activity from blenders and upcountry buyers and even exporters remained silent. However, there were increased arrivals in the auction platform and the traders hope that the prices may pick up after Diwali.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in CTL leaf were generally lower by ₹6 to 8 and occasionally some quality lots sold barely steady to dearer by ₹1 to 2. The better medium sorts were also lower by ₹3 to 4 with fair withdrawals. The mediums and plainer sorts bolder grades had less demand and sold lower by ₹5 to 6 with heavy withdrawals.

Orthodox too dips

Generally a less demand was noticed in the overall CTC leaf sale, the auctioneers said.

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades were lower by ₹6 to 8 and more at times with some withdrawals. The primary brokens were lower by ₹6 to 8. The high-priced and better liquoring sorts in dust CTC were generally lower easier by ₹6 to 8 and more at times, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹4 to 5.

The primary orthodox dust grades were generally lower by ₹5 to 6 and more at times with fair withdrawals.