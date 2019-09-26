Subsidy may hurt tea planters: Tea Board

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
The tea industry should stop looking for subsidy to give an impetus to planters, said Arun Kumar Ray, Deputy Chairman, Tea Board of India. He further opined that subsidy should be given only on incremental production to incentivise planters and to increase orthodox production, and not for CTC.
The Indian tea industry has been asking for incremental incentives to planters to move from CTC to orthodox.
Orthodox tea accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the total demand in the international market, with CTC accounting for another 40 per cent and the remaining 20 per cent demand is for green tea.
“Excess dependence on subsidies would impact quality and thereby returns,” he said while speaking at the 55th annual general meeting of Tea Research Association (TRA) here on Thursday.
The Tea Board is itself in for a restructuring by way of right-sizing manpower, closing some offices and merging certain functions . Manpower would be brought down to 250 from 312 and at least six offices will be closed . The department of law and computer would also be outsourced.
According to PK Bezboruah, Chairman, TRA, the association, which has been facing fund shortage for some years, is coming up with a detailed financial sustainability plan that would make it self-sufficient at the end of the next five years.
The plan includes establishment of seven verticals, namely: certifications and overseas collaborations; training, skill development, educational courses on tea, conferences, seminars and workshops; sale of bio-formulations, bio-products, botanicals, tea seeds, tea plants and made tea from experimental tea estates; testing at T-Labs Kolkata and Tocklai; tourism and hospitality; unlocking real estate value through housing projects and Tocklai Tea Awards.
“Through these verticals we are looking at a detailed plan to generate annual revenues of ₹15 crore in five years. But, continued assistance from the Commerce Ministry for this and the next medium term framework are essential to enable us to successfully implement the plan,” he said.
Traditionally, TRA has been funded partly by government and partly by tea companies. The allocation of funds by the Department of Commerce to the R&D budget of Tea Board has seen a cut, from an average of ₹25 crore annually to about ₹9 crore.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...