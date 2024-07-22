The Economic Survey which mentioned the “Vertical Farming in Hydroponics” in Australia and “Flood Water Storage” project of Hungary as projects deserving of praise, it has also highlighted success stories in India involving “The Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC)” system in Karnataka and “Diversion-based Irrigation” system in two tribal-dominated districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The Narayanpur Left Bank Canal (NLBC) system in Karnataka was facing significant challenges — inadequate water, manual control of gates and inequitable water distribution. The government implemented an automation system — over 4,000 automated control and regulating gates, solar-powered integrated gates and a master VSAT communication system. “These interventions have optimised water use efficiency, improved equitable distribution and enhanced overall agricultural productivity in the region,” the Survey said.

Seamless flow

Similarly, the Diversion-based Irrigation (DBI) system, implemented in the hilly and undulating regions of Barwani and Khargone districts of Madhya Pradesh by the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) has resulted in seamless water flow to the farmer’s field.

The DBI systems use gravity flow to divert water from streams to agricultural fields. After 13 DBI systems got operationalised since 2016, as much as 111 hectares of land have been brought under irrigation, benefiting 93 farmers, it said. “The cost-effective nature of these systems, requiring approximately ₹300 per running meter, makes DBI model viable for enhancing irrigation coverage in hilly terrains,” it said.

The Survey also cited a successful model of vertical farming with hydroponics using fresh water after desalinating seawater in an Australian farm. The system allows cultivation of tomatoes without soil, offering numerous benefits such as space efficiency, reduced water usage and year-round production in Port Augusta Farm in South Australia.

Storing floodwater

Tomatoes are grown in greenhouses using solar power from a dedicated plant within the farm, that also produces one million litres of fresh water daily by desalinating seawater sourced from a distance of three kilometres. It grows 7,000 tonnes of tomatoes annually, which accounts for 15 per cent of Australia’s total crop on arid land.

In another example, the Survey said in the Middle Tisza River Basin, temporary floodwater storage in agricultural areas is being used to reduce flood risks and provide extra irrigation. “By storing excess floodwater in specific agricultural fields, the region can better control water levels, decreasing the risk of flooding downstream. This method not only safeguards infrastructure but also improves soil fertility by depositing nutrients from the floodwaters, leading to increased agricultural productivity,” it said.

These interventions demonstrate innovative water management and agricultural productivity approaches, addressing specific regional challenges with tailored solutions, it said.