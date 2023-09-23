Sudhakar Rao Desai, Chief Executive Officer of Emami Agrotech Ltd, has been unanimously re-elected President of the IVPA (Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association) at the 46th annual general meeting of the association.

He has previously served as a member of the Organising Committee of Glob Oil, and as a member of the Product Committee of Commodity Exchanges in India. Desai has also held the position of Director at the Bombay Commodity Exchange.

Amrendra Mishra, Managing Director of ADM India, and V.K. Jain, Vice-President of Patanjali Foods, have been elected as Vice-Presidents of IVPA. Mishra has over a decade-and-a-half of work experience and is associated with various industry committees, while Jain boasts more than four decades of experience in the oils and oilseed sector.

Credible industry voice

Desai said IVPA is recognised as a credible voice of the industry and is committed to serving as a vital communication link between industry and the Government. IVPA has been collaborating with various government ministries to provide valuable inputs for policies aimed at enhancing stakeholder value, stimulating economic growth, and ensuring a sustainable supply chain, he said.

Stating that IVPA played a pivotal role over the past year in facilitating communications between the industry and the Government, particularly during critical times, he said this included recommending price policies for rabi crops and addressing concerns related to edible oil inflation. IVPA also expanded its global outreach by signing memorandums of understanding with the Malaysian Palm Oil Board and the Palm Oil Refinery Association of Thailand during the IVPA Global Round Table Conference @ 2.0. These agreements aim to foster cooperation in areas of mutual interest, he said.

