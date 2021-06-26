Sugar companies ramp up ethanol capacity as Govt advance blending target

After lying low for long, sugar companies have started announcing capital expenditure to enhance ethanol production capacity, largely enthused by government plan to achieve 20 per cent of ethanol blending with petrol by 2023 against the earlier target of 2025.

The latest to join the bandwagon is Adani Group company Shree Renuka Sugars, which has announced plans to nearly double its ethanol capacity to 1,400 kilo litres per day from 720 klpd in phases with an investment of ₹450 crore.

In February, the company decided to raise ethanol capacity to 970 klpd due to growing demand. Considering the huge untapped demand for ethanol due to the Government policies on ethanol blending, the Board of Directors of Shree Renuka Sugar approved further capacity expansion from 970 klpd to 1,400 klpd. The entire project is expected to be completed by October, 2022.

Similarly, Dalmia Bharat Sugar will raise its ethanol manufacturing capacity to 15 crore litres per annum by next January from 8 crore litres currently. The expansion will happen at the company’s plant at Jawaharpur, Nigohi and Kolhapur plants. One new distillery will be set up at Ramgarh.

BB Mehta, Whole Time Director, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries said the advancement of ethanol blending programme means that in the next four to five years the company will be able to balance the sugar output with demand, which will translate into reasonable prices for sugar.

Currently, the company is diverting about 60,000 tonnes of sugar for ethanol production while after expansion it will increase to over 110,000 tonnes, he said.

Saddled by huge sugar inventory, may companies are planning to enhance their ethanol production capacity. With an export subsidiary of ₹4,000 a tonne, sugar mills have contracted to export 5.85 million tonnes of sugar so far, as against the 6 million tonnes quota assigned by the food ministry in January. However, the government cannot provide subsidies on sugar exports from 2023 due to WTO norms.

The central government expects investment of ₹41,000 crore to achieve the incremental ethanol production capacity. Currently India has ethanol producing capacity of 425 crore litre and capacity of 50 crore litre will be added by next sugar season. With supply of 325 crore litre, India can achieve blending of 8.5 per cent.

To achieve 20 per cent blending, the country needs 850 crore litre of supply and higher installed capacity of 1,000 crore litre as sugar companies use part of ethanol for producing alcohol by fermenting it with grains, fruits or vegetables.