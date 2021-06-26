Sugar companies ramp up ethanol capacity as Govt advance blending target

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After lying low for long, sugar companies have started announcing capital expenditure to enhance ethanol production capacity, largely enthused by government plan to achieve 20 per cent of ethanol blending with petrol by 2023 against the earlier target of 2025.
The latest to join the bandwagon is Adani Group company Shree Renuka Sugars, which has announced plans to nearly double its ethanol capacity to 1,400 kilo litres per day from 720 klpd in phases with an investment of ₹450 crore.
In February, the company decided to raise ethanol capacity to 970 klpd due to growing demand. Considering the huge untapped demand for ethanol due to the Government policies on ethanol blending, the Board of Directors of Shree Renuka Sugar approved further capacity expansion from 970 klpd to 1,400 klpd. The entire project is expected to be completed by October, 2022.
Similarly, Dalmia Bharat Sugar will raise its ethanol manufacturing capacity to 15 crore litres per annum by next January from 8 crore litres currently. The expansion will happen at the company’s plant at Jawaharpur, Nigohi and Kolhapur plants. One new distillery will be set up at Ramgarh.
BB Mehta, Whole Time Director, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries said the advancement of ethanol blending programme means that in the next four to five years the company will be able to balance the sugar output with demand, which will translate into reasonable prices for sugar.
Currently, the company is diverting about 60,000 tonnes of sugar for ethanol production while after expansion it will increase to over 110,000 tonnes, he said.
Saddled by huge sugar inventory, may companies are planning to enhance their ethanol production capacity. With an export subsidiary of ₹4,000 a tonne, sugar mills have contracted to export 5.85 million tonnes of sugar so far, as against the 6 million tonnes quota assigned by the food ministry in January. However, the government cannot provide subsidies on sugar exports from 2023 due to WTO norms.
The central government expects investment of ₹41,000 crore to achieve the incremental ethanol production capacity. Currently India has ethanol producing capacity of 425 crore litre and capacity of 50 crore litre will be added by next sugar season. With supply of 325 crore litre, India can achieve blending of 8.5 per cent.
To achieve 20 per cent blending, the country needs 850 crore litre of supply and higher installed capacity of 1,000 crore litre as sugar companies use part of ethanol for producing alcohol by fermenting it with grains, fruits or vegetables.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...