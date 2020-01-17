Agri Business

Mumbai | Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

Sugar continues to remain steady

The sugar market continued its steady trend at all levels on Friday on routine volumes.

On Thursday 20-22 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,240 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,295-3,380 and M-grade ₹3,412- 3,585. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500. Our Correspondent

