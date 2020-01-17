Sugar continues to remain steady

The sugar market continued its steady trend at all levels on Friday on routine volumes.

On Thursday 20-22 mills sold 28,000-30,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,240 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,295-3,380 and M-grade ₹3,412- 3,585. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500. Our Correspondent