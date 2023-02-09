Over 35 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar have been dispatched by sugar mills to ports and refineries in special economic zones (SEZs) for exports in the current season (October 2022-September 2023).

The All India Sugar Traders Association (AISTA), providing data sourced from Mumbai-based Dr Amin Controllers Pvt Ltd, said 27.83 lt of sugar have been physically exported out of the 35.87 lt dispatched by the mills.

While 3.7 lt have been delivered to refineries in SEZs, considered as deemed exports and the remaining 4.24 lt is either being loaded or waiting to be loaded onto vessels.

Major buyers

AISTA Chairman Praful Vithalani said Bangladesh and Indonesia are the top buyers of Indian sugar purchasing 2.70 lt and 2.61 lt, respectively. Djibouti has imported 2.47 lt of Indian sugar, while Somalia has bought 2.46 lt.

The United Arab Emirates follows next purchasing 2.06 lt, Sudan has bought 1.66 lt and Saudi Arabia 1.65 lt. Malaysia, Sri Lanka, China (1.12 lt), Iraq, Afghanistan and Cameroon are other significant importers of Indian sugar, Vithalani said in a statement.