Sugar exports up 39%, rice 19% in 2021-22: Tomar

The government on Tuesday said sugar exports increased 39 per cent to 10.5 million tonnes (mt) during the 2021-22 fiscal from the previous year, while rice exports— Basmati and non-Basmati varieties—surged 19 per cent to 21.23 mt.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on agri exports, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the demand for organic products from India is consistently increasing in the global market. As such, the quantity of organic products exported during 2020-21 was 0.89 mt against 0.64 mt during 2019-20, up by 39 per cent, he said in a written reply.

Edible oil exports down

Though India has been importing close to 60 per cent of its vegetable oil requirements, exports of edible oils during the fiscal were 98,365 tonnes, down by 67 per cent. A significant quantity of molasses was also exported despite lucrative prices offered by the government-run companies for ethanol. Molasses exports increased to 1.4 mt from 1.3 mt.

Export of pulses, which are also imported to meet the demand, jumped 40 per cent last fiscal to 0.39 mt. Tea exports were down marginally to 2,08,614 tonnes from 2,12,687 tonnes and spices shipments slipped 11 per cent to 1.43 mt.