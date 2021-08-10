Sugar mills in Maharashtra pay 99% FRP to farmers

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Sugar mills in Maharashtra paid ₹30,418.01 crore net fair and remunerative price (FRP) to sugarcane farmers by July 31. Compared to the same period last year, this year’s FRP is 222 per cent higher with an overall rise of ₹16,689 crore.
In July 2020, mills had paid ₹13,728.94 crore net FRP that was about 95 per cent of the total payable FRP. However, this year, mills have set a record by paying 99 per cent of the total ₹30,809.91 crore payable FRP. Only 1.28 per cent, that is ₹391.90 crore FRP arrears are with mills, according to the Maharashtra Sugar Commissioner office report released on August 4.
Sugar body asks mills to focus on the export of raw sugar
Out of 190 mills that started the crushing season, 141 sugar mills have paid 100 per cent FRP while 49 mills have to pay arrears. The Sugar Commissioner has issued Revenue Recovery Certificate (RRC) to 32 mills for the recovery of arrears. FRP of ₹321 crore for the previous crushing season is pending with mills.
Even as farmers’ organisations are happy with the high FRP, sugar mill directors are worried about the financial burden on mills. Recently, a delegation of sugar barons under the leadership of Sharad Pawar met Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and requested him to address concerns of the sugar industry.
Maharashtra, the birthplace of sugar cooperative, veers toward private mode
According to sources, Pawar requested Shah to visit Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute, the apex research and development body of the State’s sugar sector. The industry plans to make a detailed presentation before Shah and seek the Central government’s help so that sugar mills can start next crushing season without any problems.
The sugar industry wants permission to establish independent ‘Ethanol Manufacturing Unit’ within the premises of the co-operative sugar mills to get easy loans from banks. Also, the industry has been demanding a hike in the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...