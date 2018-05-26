Sugar price must be pegged to cane price: ISMA

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The minimum price of sugar under consideration by the Centre should be based on the statutory Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association.
Reacting to reports of the Union Food Ministry recommending such a move to the Cabinet to support mills pay over dues to farmers, the Association said the price should be related to that of sugarcane.
The cane price for the current season is ₹ 2,550 a tonne linked to 9.5 per cent sugar recovery. However, with the average recovery at 10.8 per cent the sugarcane price is actually ₹ 2,900. For the sugar mills to be able to pay farmers this rate, the ex-mill price of sugar should be at least ₹ 3,580 a quintal, said the Association in a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.
Mills owe farmers an estimated ₹ 22,000 crore for sugarcane. But they are strapped for cash as over production has resulted in a price crash. Sugar is ruling around ₹ 2,600 a quintal against an estimated production cost of ₹ 3,500, according to the Association.
The industry has been demanding for long that sugarcane price should be set at 75 per cent of sugar price in line with the recommendation of an expert committee constituted a few years back. This is in vogue in Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Using the same rationale, only in reverse, the Association urged the Centre to peg sugar price at a level that can support sugarcane price.
Also, two minimum prices should be set as there are regional differences based on grain size. Mills in the North produce M-grade and those in the South and West make S-grade. The premium M-grade should be slightly higher to ensure balance, according to the Association.
Such provisions should be announced with prospective effect and compliance enforced with penalties for those who flout the price norm and any other conditions including export and buffer stock, it said in the representation.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor