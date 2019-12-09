Agri Business

Sugar prices decline

Sugar prices at Vashi declined by ₹15-20 for poor-fair quality and remained unchanged for the fine-bold quality on Monday. On Saturday, 20-22 mills sold 58,000-60,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,212-3,365 and M-grade ₹3,312-3,576. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,180-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,355-3,495. Our Correspondent

