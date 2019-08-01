Sugar prices go up

Sugar prices jumped by ₹25-35 at Vashi spot market on Thursday to a month high after less than expected quota declared for the new month Wednesday late evening. On Wednesday, 15-16 mills sold 38,000- 40,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,130 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,130-3,180 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,210-3,252 and M-grade ₹3,226- 3,362.Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,190-3,240 and M-grade ₹3,235-3,325. Our Correspondent