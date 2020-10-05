Atmanirbharta in toy-making is no child’s play
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Continuous supply from mills, sufficient quota for October 20, and need-based bulk and local demand kept sugar prices unchanged at Vashi on Monday. Mill tender rates decline by ₹10 as mills continuous selling to manage finance. Due to limited demand, selling pressure kept morale steady, said sources.
Arrivals at Vashi were about 32-34 truckloads (each of 10 tonnes) and local dispatches were at same level. At Vashi, inventory reached to 100 truckloads. Freight rates were steady ₹80-100 per bag.
Market players were optimistic about higher festival demand during the second half of October, especially from North-East, along with the bulk demand with opening of hotel, restaurants and canteens etc, sources said.
On Saturday evening, 14-15 mills offered tenders and sold about 32,000-34,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,180 (₹3,120-3,190) for S-grade and ₹3,200-3,280 (₹3,200-3,290) for M-grade.
On Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade ₹3,256-3,342 (₹3,256-3,332) and M-grade ₹3,370-3,492 (₹3,370-3,492).
Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade ₹3,230-3,280 (₹3,230-3,280) and M-grade ₹3,310-3,380 (₹3,310-3,380).
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...