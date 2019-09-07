Agri Business

Sugar up on festival demand

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on September 07, 2019 Published on September 07, 2019

Sugar prices at Vashi gain by ₹10-20 on Friday on higher local demand. Approvals of subsidies for 60 lakh tonnes sugar exports and upcoming festival season kept market sentiments firm said sources. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,282-3,352 (₹3,232-3,346) and M-grade ₹3,372-3,542 (₹3,362-3,532). Naka delivery rates were: S-grade ₹3,250-3,310 (₹3,250-3,310) and M-grade ₹3,350-3,410 (₹3,350-3,410).

