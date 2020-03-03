Sugar production inches closer to 195 lakh tonnes: ISMA

Sugar production in the country is touched almost 195 lakh tonnes (lt) till February-end in the current marketing year as against 249 lt in the corresponding period last year, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement on Tuesday. The sugar production shortfall is around 22 per cent so far this year.

Barring mills in Uttar Pradesh, those in other sugar-producing States produced less as compared to the same period in the previous year. As many as 119 mills in crushing operation in Uttar Pradesh have so far produced 76.86 lt as against 73.87 lt by 117 mills in the same period last year.

Sugar production in Maharashtra continued to languish and so far produced on 50.7 lt against 92.88 lt by February-end last year. In Karnataka, sugar production is down so far by nearly 22 per cent to 30.6 lt as compared to same period last year.

Other sugar-producing States contributed to another 36.7 lt of sweetener so far.

As per market reports, export contracts have been signed for over 35 lt, of which about 22-23 lt have been moved out of sugar mills for shipment. According to ISMA, the mills are expected to export a total of 50 lt in the current sugar season, which ends in September, even though the government has set an export target of 60 lt.