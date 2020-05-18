Sugar production touches nearly to 265 lakh tonnes till May 15: ISMA

Sugar production the country touched nearly 265 lakh tonnes (LT) till May 15, about 61 LT lower than the corresponding period last year even as sugar mills grappling with excess stocks with bulk consumers of the white sweetener such as beverage makers and sweetmeat producers, affected by the lockdown, yet to resume buying.

According to a statement from the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), mills in Uttar Pradesh have produced 122.28 LT of sugar so far as compared to 116.8 LT during the same period last year. Forty-six mills (out of the currently operating 63 across the country) are still crushing in the State even though the production has already surpassed its best -- 120.45 LT.

In Maharashtra, sugar production till May 15 was 60.87 LT, compared with 107.15 LT produced in 2018-19 sugar season, almost 46.3 LT less than last year. All 145 sugar mills in the State -- barring one mill -- closed crushing operations already. Mills in neighbouring Karnataka too closed crushing so far with a total production of 33.82 LT, nealy 10 LT lower than the last year. However, a few Karnataka mills might operate during a special season that would commence in July this year.

As on date, nine mills are in operation in Tamil Nadu, and the State has so far produced 5.65 LT of sugar, as compared to 7.16 LT produced on the corresponding date last year. In Gujarat where all factories stopped crushing already built 9.28 of LT, nearly 2 LT lower than the previous year.

Other sugar producing States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, collectively produced 32.75 LT of sugar till May 15, ISMA said.

The sugar industry body, quoting market sources, said Indian mills have got into contracts to export 42 LT of sugar till the beginning of May. Some contracts are still being signed to ship to various destinations, major ones being Indonesia and Iran.