Sugar rules flat

Sugar market ruled flat at all level on Monday on routine demand, supply and volume in middle of the month.

On Saturday, 17-18 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,240 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,282-3,380 and M-grade ₹3,412-3,585. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500.