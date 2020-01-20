Agri Business

Sugar rules flat

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on January 20, 2020 Published on January 20, 2020

Sugar market ruled flat at all level on Monday on routine demand, supply and volume in middle of the month.

On Saturday, 17-18 mills sold 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,240 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates: S-grade ₹3,282-3,380 and M-grade ₹3,412-3,585. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,230-3,310 and M- grade ₹3,300-3,500.

