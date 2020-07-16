Sugar rules flat

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Sugar market on Thursday ruled flat all levels in absence of positive cues. Due to continuous rains, there was limited action in the market. Huge surplus stocks with producers ensured sufficient supplies and prices under check, sources said.
Despite lower production this year, mills still have huge surplus stocks of over 150 lakh tonnes and thus, are under pressure to sell. Production was 272 lakh tonnes during the year which had an opening stocks of 146 lakh tonnes. Demand during April–May dropped sharply due to lock down pressure on mills.
Arrivals at Vashi were 38-40 and truck loads (each of 10 tons) and local dispatches were at same level. Inventory at Vashi was about 80-85 truck loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-₹100 per bag.
On Wednesday, about 18-20 mills offered tenders and sold about 47,000 to 48,000 bags at ₹3,150–₹3,250 (₹3,160 – ₹3,250) for S-grade and ₹3,260–₹3,350 (₹3,260-₹3,360) for M-grade down by ₹10.
On Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates were (Rs./Quintal):
S-grade ₹3,332 – ₹3,382 (₹3,342 - ₹3,382) and M-grade ₹3,410 – ₹3,600 (₹3,410 - ₹3,600).
Naka delivery rates were (Rs./Quintal):
S-grade ₹3,310 - ₹3,380 (₹3,310 – ₹3,380) and M-grade ₹3,410 – ₹3,480 (₹3,410 – ₹3,480).
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
A reader reminds fellow Indians of the fundamental right and duty to tell others what’s good for them
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...