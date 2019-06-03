Agri Business

Sugar rules steady

Updated on June 03, 2019

The sugar market ruled steady on Monday on routine demand, supply and volume. On Saturday 18-20 mills sold 24,000-25,000 bags at₹3,100-3,150 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,130-3,180 of M-grade. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,272 and M-grade ₹3,246-3,372. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,210-3,240 and M-grade ₹3,230-3,290.

