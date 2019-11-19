Sugar rules steady

Sugar market ruled steady at all level on Tuesday on normal-routine activities. On Monday, 16-18 mills sold 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,380 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,322 and M-grade ₹3,426-3,562. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,300 and M-grade ₹3,385-3,510. Our Correspondent