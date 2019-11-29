Sugar rules steady

Sugar prices ruled steady at all levels on Friday on routine demand-supply and on month-end ease volume. On Thursday,8-10 mills sold 18,000-20,000 bags at ₹3,100- 3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,240-3,,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,222-3,302 and M-grade ₹3,360-3,572 Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,210-3,310 and M-grade ₹3,300-3,450. Our Correspondent