Sugar rules steady

Sugar market ruled steady with minor changes on Friday keeping prices this week almost flat at all level. On Thursday, 21-22 mills sold 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,330-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180-3,280and M-grade ₹3,355-3,495. Our Correspondent