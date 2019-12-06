Sugar rules steady

Agri Business

Mumbai | Updated on December 06, 2019 Published on December 06, 2019

Sugar market ruled steady with minor changes on Friday keeping prices this week almost flat at all level. On Thursday, 21-22 mills sold 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,230-3,362 and M-grade ₹3,330-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180-3,280and M-grade ₹3,355-3,495. Our Correspondent

