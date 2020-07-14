Sugar stays unchanged in routine trade

Sugar prices ruled flat on Tuesday on routine demand, supply and volumes. At the Vashi wholesale market, prices showed a decline of about ₹2 a quintal. Higher selling pressure at producer level kept the activities limited at naka and mill level. Morale was weak, said sources.

Arrivals were at 35-37 and truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at 36-37 loads. Inventory at Vashi was about 80-85 loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹85-100 per bag.

On Monday evening, 18-20 mills offered tenders and sold about 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,160-3,250 for S-grade and ₹3,260-₹3,370 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates(₹/quintal): S-grade 3,332-3,382 and M-grade 3,400-3,602.

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,310-3,380 and M-grade 3,410-3,480.