Sugar steadies in listless market

Renewed reselling pressure at naka level on eased demand cooled down sentiments in sugar market on Thursday. At the Vashi market, prices ruled steady but naka rates were down by ₹10 a quintal.

On Wednesday, 19-20 mills sold about 58,000-60,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,240 for S-grade and ₹3,230-3,380 for M-grade. Arrivals were at 58-60 truck loads and local dispatches were at 55-56 loads. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,272-3,382 and M-grade ₹3,372-3,602. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,245-3,300 and M- grade ₹3,310-3,500.

Published on January 09, 2020
