Summer acreage tops 50 lakh ha

Acreage under summer crops exceeded 50 lakh hectares as on March 19 — an increase of 15 per cent over the same period last year. Paddy, pulses and oilseeds have gained area, so far, while sowing of coarse cereals has rather been sluggish.

Rainfall across the country during March till date was almost half of the normal for the period at 8 mm. As per the Central Water Commission data, live storage levels stood at 87 per cent of the previous year’s levels in the 130 reservoirs and 122 per cent of the 10 year average.

Paddy acreage stood at 35.05 lakh ha (29.72 lakh ha) with the cereal crop gaining area in West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka among others. Pulses acreage has risen by about a fourth at 4.11 lakh ha (3.06 lakh ha). Area under green gram and black gram has seen an increase at 2.56 lakh ha and 1.42 lakh ha respectively.Among coarse cereals, the area under maize area has edged up to seen a marginal increase at 4.16 lakh ha and among oilseeds, groundnut and sunflower have seen a marginal increase while sesamum has witnessed a small decline.