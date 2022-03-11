Summer crops sowing at par with last year

Even as the zaid crops sowing in the country progresses, the government is confident of covering more areas this year, particularly under pulses and oilseeds. The planting area under the summer crops, sown after rabi harvest and before kharif season, reached at 34.23 lakh hectares (lh) as on Friday, which is at par with year-ago level.

Overall summer rice acreage is lower at 23.98 lh compared with 25.28 lh during the corresponding period last year. The area under the crop in West Bengal is pegged at 8.19 lh, 6.74 lh in Telangana, 2.23 lh in Karnataka , 1.90 lh in Odisha, 1.59 lh in Assam, 0.77 lh in Chhattisgarh, 0.67 lh in Andhra Pradesh, 0.63 lh in Tamil Nadu, 0.40 lh in Kerala, 0.26 lh in Maharashtra, 0.13 lh in Jharkhand and 0.02 lh in Bihar, according to weekly update released by Union Agriculture Ministry.

Pulses

About 2.88 lh area coverage has been reported under pulses as against 2.48 lh during the year-ago period as both sowing of moong and urad is higher. The major sowing areas are in Tamil Nadu (1.72 lh), West Bengal (0.60 lh), Chhattisgarh (0.17 lh), Gujarat (0.12 lh), Karnataka (0.10 lh), Uttar Pradesh (0.09 lh), Maharashtra (0.05 lh), Assam (0.02 lh) and Jharkhand (0.02 lh).

The sowing area under oilseeds was reported at 4.18 lh, a notch down from 4.20 lh in the year-ago period. The area under oilseeds has been reported from West Bengal (0.99 lh), Karnataka (0.92 lh), Telangana (0.46 lh), Maharashtra (0.39 lh), Gujarat (0.30 lh), Tamil Nadu (0.30 lh), Andhra Pradesh (0.26 lh), Chhattisgarh (0.24 lh), Odisha (0.19 lh) and Uttar Pradesh (0.14 lh).

Among the coarse cereals, the maize area is higher at 2.76 lh from 2.01 lh in the year-ago period, which helped the overall sowing to reach at 3.20 lh from 2.22 lh. The area coverage under of coarse cereals stands at 0.99 lh in West Bengal , 0.93 lh in Chhattisgarh, 0.45 lh in Karnataka, 0.32 lh in Uttar Pradesh, 0.26 lh in Gujarat, 0.18 lh in Maharashtra and 0.07 lh in Tamil Nadu .