Sunpure announced the acquisition of a Maharashtra-based edible oil brand, Riso, in a 100 per cent cash takeover agreement to strengthen its position in the region and penetration into the northern market.

MK Agrotech, the parent company, said it intends to expand Sunpure’s presence in Maharashtra and targets ₹120 crore revenue in FY24.

“With the acquisition, we intend to accelerate its outreach in the state and aim to capture double the market share in the next two years,” said the company. Riso holds a 10 per cent market share and is currently available in more than 8,000 retail outlets in Maharashtra.

Furthermore, Sunpure also noted that it is open to similar acquisitions in the future and plans to make dedicated investments in brand building, marketing, and distribution. The parent company said that it is building a portfolio of Indian oils—rice bran oil, filtered groundnut oil, and refined groundnut oil— to reduce dependency on imported edible oils.

“We have been looking at brands across geographies to help expand Sunpure’s footprint and diversify into different edible oils and food products. We are thrilled to start this new chapter with Riso. The synergy is perfect as we share the same vision of enhancing the health and well-being of our consumers,” said Gokaran Singh Pawar, National Sales Head, MK Agrotech.

Recently, Sunpure also forayed into the branded spices market with the launch of products such as red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and coriander powder.